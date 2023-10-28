New Delhi, October 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti', and said his precious ideas rooted in social equity and harmony continue to nurture the Indian society. Valmiki Jayanti 2023: Know Date, Significance & Everything About Revered Sage Who Authored Ramayana

He will remain an invaluable heritage of our civilisation and culture for ages through his humanitarian message, Modi said on X. 100 Medals for India at the Asian Para Games 2023! PM Modi Congratulates Indian Athletes for This Big Feat, Credits Success to Their Talent, Hard Work and Determination

PM Modi Greets People on Valmiki Jayanti

देशवासियों को वाल्मीकि जयंती की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। सामाजिक समानता और सद्भावना से जुड़े उनके अनमोल विचार आज भी भारतीय समाज को सिंचित कर रहे हैं। मानवता के अपने संदेशों के माध्यम से वे युगों-युगों तक हमारी सभ्यता और संस्कृति की अमूल्य धरोहर बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/wls3yN8ZfJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2023

Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and is a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)