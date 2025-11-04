New Delhi, November 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared an article written by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on how India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) is reviving time-honoured conservation practices, from Tamil Nadu's eri tank systems to Rajasthan's johads, reframing them as conscious acts of planetary service. He highlights India's message that real sustainability begins not with negotiations but with nurturing", PM Modi stated, according to an official statement.

According to the article written by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the Mission LiFE recognises "that the choices we make, and how we consume, grow and coexist, are not isolated acts but threads in a shared ecological destiny."

The minister, in his article, also highlighted the synergy between public policy and personal action, being evident in PM Surya Ghar, Muft Bijli yojana, through which one crore households had solar systems installed on their rooftops. In just over a year, since the February 2024 launch, the program has received 58 lakh applications and added 4.9 gigawatt of rooftop solar capacity, according to the minister in the article. PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Adopt Swadeshi, It Will Spur Growth and Create More Jobs (Watch Video).

India's Mission LiFE is a public movement with the aim of mobilising individuals to become "pro-planet people." The three phases of Mission LiFE include changing demand to nudge individuals to practice simple and effective, environmentally friendly actions in their daily lives. The second phase involves a shift in Supply, with large-scale individual demand expected to influence industries and markets towards revised demands. The third phase includes a Change in Policy.

