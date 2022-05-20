New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that some of the political outfits exploit small incidents for their vested interests.

"Some of the parties try hard to distract the country from main issues but we don't have to fall into their trap. Attempts will be made to distract you from development issues but you have to stick with them," said PM Modi while virtually addressing BJP national office bearers meeting in Jaipur.

He further said that to save democracy, people have to make it value-based. "We have to continuously fight dynastic, family politics," he said, adding "we have to stick to issues of development and national interest".

The Prime Minister also asserted that dynastic politics is very dangerous for democracy and said that parivarvaad (dynastic) parties always depend on parivaar (family).

"If democracy is to be saved, it has to be empowered. Democracy has to be made value-oriented, then we have to fight relentlessly against this dynasty and family politics," PM Modi added.

He also warned the BJP workers to stay away from the parties which are based on family politics and said they have damaged the country and lost valuable time.

"Since independence, dynasties have done damage to the country. Family parties have wasted a lot of valuable time of the country with corruption, rigging, and nepotism," he added.

The Prime Minister said these familial parties are still bent on taking the country back, their public life starts with the family, runs for the family, and does it only for the sake of the family while adding that the BJP has to fight these family-based parties continuously. (ANI)

