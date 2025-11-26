Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Marking a momentous occasion in the nation's socio-cultural and spiritual landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag on the "shikhar" of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The Dhwajarohan Utsav symbolises the completion of the temple's construction.

PM Modi said that being part of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in the sacred abode of Ayodhya has been an extremely moving experience for him.

"This ritual, conducted at an auspicious moment, heralds a new chapter in our cultural pride and national unity. The glorious flag of the Ram Temple symbolises the establishment of a renaissance for developed India," he said in a post on 'X'.

"May this flag be a symbol of policy and justice, may it guide the path to prosperity through good governance, and may it remain ever hoisted in this form as the energy of developed India..... This is the prayer to Lord Shri Ram. Jai Jai Siya Ram," he added.

PM Modi also said that he had the opportunity to have darshan of the Shri Ram family at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

"This moment filled me with overwhelming emotion through faith and devotion. Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki, Sheshavatar Lakshman Ji, and the entire family is like a living embodiment of India's consciousness. This is the fruition of the penance of countless Ram devotees. My prayer is that the divine blessings of Lord Shri Ram bestow fame and glory upon the lives of all Indians," he said in another post on X.

Addressing a gathering after flag hoisting event, the Prime Minister stated that today the city of Ayodhya is witnessing yet another pinnacle of India's cultural consciousness.

"Today, the entire India and the entire world is filled with the spirit of Lord Shri Ram," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat were among those present.

PM Modi emphasized that centuries-old wounds are healing, centuries of pain are coming to an end, and centuries of resolve are attaining fulfillment today. He declared that this marks the culmination of a yajna whose fire remained ignited for 500 years, a yajna that never wavered in faith, never broke in belief even for a moment. He underlined that today the infinite energy of Lord Ram's sanctum and the divine glory of Ram's family have been enshrined in the form of this Dharma Dhwaja in the most divine and grand temple.

"This Dharma Dhwaja is not merely a flag, but the flag of the renaissance of Indian civilization," he said, explaining that its saffron color, the glory of the Solar dynasty inscribed upon it, the sacred Om depicted, and the engraved Kovidar tree symbolize the greatness of Ram Rajya. He affirmed that this flag is resolve, this flag is success, this flag is the saga of creation through struggle, this flag is the embodiment of dreams carried forward for centuries, and this flag is the meaningful culmination of the penance of saints and the participation of society.

Declaring that for centuries and millennia to come, this Dharma Dhwaja will proclaim the ideals and principles of Lord Ram, PM Modi emphasized that it will call out victory belongs only to truth, not to falsehood. He highlighted that it will proclaim that truth itself is the form of Brahma and that in truth alone dharma is established.

He remarked that this Dharma Dhwaja will inspire the resolve of what is spoken must be fulfilled. He underlined that it will convey the message affirming that in the world, karma and duty must hold primacy.

He stated that it will express the wish meaning freedom from discrimination and suffering, and the presence of peace and happiness in society. He stressed that this Dharma Dhwaja will commit people to the resolve that they must build a society where there is no poverty, and no one is sad or helpless.

Recalling our scriptures, PM Modi said those who, for any reason, cannot come to the temple but bow before its flag also attain equal merit.

He emphasized that this Dharma Dhwaja is a symbol of the temple's purpose, and from afar it will provide the vision of Ram Lalla's birthplace while carrying Lord Shri Ram's commands and inspirations to humanity for ages to come.

He extended heartfelt greetings to crores of Ram devotees across the world on this unforgettable and unique occasion. He bowed to all devotees and expressed gratitude to every donor who contributed to the construction of the Ram Mandir. He saluted every worker, every artisan, every planner, and every architect associated with the temple's construction.

"Ayodhya is the land where ideals transform into conduct", emphasised the Prime Minister, stating that this is the city from where Shri Ram began his life's journey. He highlighted that Ayodhya showed the world how an individual, through the strength of society and its values, becomes Purushottam. He recalled that when Shri Ram left Ayodhya for exile, he was Yuvaraj Ram, but when he returned, he came back as 'Maryada Purushottam'.

He emphasized that in Lord Ram's becoming Maryada Purushottam, the knowledge of Maharshi Vashishtha, the initiation of Maharshi Vishwamitra, the guidance of Maharshi Agastya, the friendship of Nishadraj, the affection of Mother Shabari, and the devotion of Bhakt Hanuman all played an important role.

Emphasizing that the collective strength of society is essential for building a developed India, PM Modi expressed happiness that the divine courtyard of the Ram Mandir is becoming a consciousness site of India's collective power..

He highlighted that in the past 11 years, women, Dalits, backward classes, tribals, the deprived, farmers, workers, and youth--every section of society--has been placed at the center of development. He emphasized that when every individual, every section, and every region of the nation is empowered, then everyone's effort will contribute to the fulfillment of the resolve, and it is through these collective efforts that by 2047 a developed India will be built.

He stressed that those who think only of the present commit injustice to future generations, and that we must think not only of today but also of the generations to come, for the nation existed before us and will continue even after us.

He emphasized that as a vibrant society people must work with foresight, keeping in mind the coming decades and centuries, and for this we must learn from Lord Ram--understand His personality, imbibe His conduct, and remember that Ram signifies ideals, discipline, and the supreme character of life.

Ram is the confluence of truth and valor, the embodiment of walking the path of dharma, the one who places the happiness of the people above all, the ocean of patience and forgiveness, the pinnacle of knowledge and wisdom, the firmness within gentleness, the highest example of gratitude, the chooser of noble company, the humility within great strength, the unwavering resolve of truth, and the alert, disciplined, and sincere mind. These qualities of Ram, he added, must guide us in building a strong, visionary, and enduring India.

"Ram is not merely a person but a value, a discipline, and a direction", affirmed PM Modi, declaring that if India is to become developed by 2047 and society is to be empowered, then Ram must be awakened within each of us, consecrated in our own hearts. He emphasized that there could be no better day than today to take such a resolve. He noted that November 25 has brought yet another extraordinary moment of pride in our heritage, symbolized by the Kovidar tree inscribed upon the Dharma Dhwaja. He explained that the Kovidar tree stands as a reminder that when we sever ourselves from our roots, our glory gets buried in the pages of history.

Emphasising that along with pride in heritage, complete liberation from the mentality of slavery is equally important, the Prime Minister recalled that 190 years ago, in 1835, an English parliamentarian named Macaulay sowed the seeds of uprooting India from its roots and laid the foundation of mental slavery. He noted that in 2035, two hundred years will have passed since that event, and urged that the coming ten years must be dedicated to freeing India from this mentality. He lamented that the greatest misfortune is that Macaulay's ideas had a widespread impact--India attained independence, but not freedom from inferiority complexes. He observed that a distortion took hold, where everything foreign was considered superior, while our own traditions and systems were seen only with fault.

PM Modi further stressed that the mentality of slavery kept reinforcing the notion that India borrowed democracy from abroad and that even the Constitution was foreign-inspired, whereas the truth is that India is the mother of democracy and democracy is in our DNA.

He pointed out that a village of Uttiramerur in northern Tamil Nadu, where a thousand-year-old inscription describes how governance was conducted democratically and how people elected their rulers even in that era. He noted that while the Magna Carta was widely praised, the knowledge of Lord Basavanna's Anubhava Mantapa was kept limited. He explained that the Anubhava Mantapa was a forum where social, religious, and economic issues were publicly debated and decisions were taken through collective consensus. He lamented that because of the mentality of slavery, generations in India were deprived of this knowledge about their own democratic traditions.

The Prime Minister observed that the mentality of slavery had entrenched itself in every corner of our system. He reminded that for centuries the flag of the Indian Navy bore symbols that had no connection with India's civilization, strength, or heritage. He emphasized that now every symbol of slavery has been removed from the naval flag and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been established. He underlined that this was not merely a change in design but a moment of transformation in mindset, a declaration that India will henceforth define its strength through its own symbols, not through the legacy of others.

PM Modi added that the same transformation is visible today in Ayodhya. He stressed that it was this mentality of slavery that for so many years denied the essence of Ramatva.

He underlined that Lord Ram, is in Himself a complete value system--from Raja Ram of Orchha to Bhakt Ram of Rameshwaram, from Shabari's Prabhu Ram to Mithila's Pahuna Ram Ji. Ram resides in every home, in every Indian heart, and in every particle of Bharat. Yet, he lamented, the mentality of slavery became so dominant that even Lord Ram was declared imaginary.

"If we resolve to free ourselves completely from the mentality of slavery within the next ten years, then such a flame of confidence will be ignited that no force will be able to stop the realization of the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

He emphasized that the foundation of India for the coming thousand years will be strong only when Macaulay's project of mental slavery is entirely dismantled within the next decade.

He highlighted that the Ram Lalla temple complex in Ayodhya is becoming ever more magnificent, and the work of beautifying Ayodhya continues apace. He declared that Ayodhya is once again becoming the city that will serve as an example for the world. He reflected that in the Treta Yuga, Ayodhya gave humanity its code of conduct, and in the 21st century, Ayodhya is offering humanity a new model of development. He further added that then Ayodhya was the center of discipline, and now Ayodhya is emerging as the backbone of a developed India.

The Prime Minister envisioned that in the future Ayodhya will embody a confluence of tradition and modernity, where the sacred flow of the Sarayu and the stream of development will run together.

Underscoring that the coming era of the 21st century is very important, PM Modi highlighted that in the 70 years after independence India became the world's 11th largest economy, but in the last 11 years alone India has risen to become the fifth largest economy. He stated that the day is not far when India will also become the world's third largest economy.

He emphasized that the coming time is one of new opportunities and new possibilities, and in this crucial period the thoughts of Lord Ram will continue to inspire the nation. The Prime Minister explained that when Lord Ram faced the great challenge of victory over Ravan, the chariot required valor and patience as its wheels, its flag was truth and good conduct, its horses were strength, wisdom, restraint and benevolence, and its reins were forgiveness, compassion and equality, which kept the chariot moving in the right direction.

The Prime Minister remarked that to accelerate the journey of a developed India, such a chariot is needed whose wheels are valour and patience, meaning the courage to face challenges and the perseverance to remain steadfast until results are achieved. He highlighted that the flag of this chariot must be truth and the highest conduct, signifying that policy, intent, and morality should never be compromised. He stated that the horses of this chariot must be strength, wisdom, discipline, and benevolence, meaning there should be power, intellect, restraint, and a spirit of serving others.

He emphasized that the reins of this chariot must be forgiveness, compassion, and equality, meaning there should be no arrogance in success and respect for others even in failure. PM Modi said with reverence that this moment is one of standing shoulder to shoulder, of increasing momentum, and of building a Bharat inspired by Ram Rajya. (ANI)

