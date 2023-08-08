New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with NDA constituents in northeastern states and the asked them to take his government's work to the masses.

The prime minister held the meeting with NDA allies as part of the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The meeting was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

