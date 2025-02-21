New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. The program, being held after seven decades, will go on for three days, from February 21 to 23.

PM Modi was facilitated in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, National Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Renowned Marathi writer Tara Bhawalkar, and Sammelan president Usha Tambe.

The conference was first organised in Pune in May 1878 by Justice Mahadev Govind Ranade. In 1954, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was invited as a chief guest to inaugurate the program.

The Marathi literary conference was being held after 71 years in the national to explore its role in contemporary discourse.

"Marathi literary gathering, being held in the national capital after 71 years, will celebrate Marathi literature's timeless relevance and explore its role in contemporary discourse," a release by PMO said.

This comes as the government has granted Marathi classical language status. The event, which will be held from February 21 to 23, celebrates India's rich culture and heritage.

"The Sammelan will be held from 21st to 23rd February and will host a diverse array of panel discussions, book exhibitions, cultural performances, and interactive sessions with eminent literary figures. The Sammelan will celebrate Marathi literature's timeless relevance and explore its role in contemporary discourse, including themes of language preservation, translation, and the impact of digitalisation on literary works," the release read.

The event will also include a symbolic literary train journey from Pune to Delhi, carrying 1,200 participants to show the unifying spirit of literature.

"The Marathi literary gathering being held in the national capital after 71 years also includes a symbolic literary train journey from Pune to Delhi, carrying 1,200 participants, showcasing the unifying spirit of literature. It will feature over 2,600 poetry submissions, 50 book launches, and 100 bookstalls, among others. Distinguished scholars, authors, poets, and literature enthusiasts from across the country will participate," the release read. (ANI)

