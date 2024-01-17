Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth over Rs 4000 crore in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday.

The three major infrastructure projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister included the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi.

Addressing a gathering in Kochi after the inauguration, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala for giving him a grand welcome on his arrival.

"It gave me immense joy to see the happy faces when I landed in Kochi. Thank you for the grand welcome. I consider myself fortunate to have gotten a chance to offer prayers at the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur," PM Modi said in his inaugural address.

"A few days ago while inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30, I was talking about four temples related to Ramayana in Kerala. I am fortunate to offer prayers at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple just before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya," he said.

Highlighting the new infrastructure intitatives inaugurated today, the Prime Minister said the Central Government is working to increase capacity of coastal cities like Kochi.

He further asserted that Kochi is set to be the next ship building hub of the nation.

"We are making efforts to increase the capacity of ports, to build and strengthen port infrastructure and to increase connectivity of ports through initiatives like the Sagarmala Pariyojana," the Prime Minister said.

"Today when India is becoming the centre of global trade, then we are increasing our sea power. Soon we will see Kochi growing to be on the epitome of this," PM Modi outlined.

He emphasised the new infrastructure that is inaugurated today which will further boost the Cochin shipyard's capacity.

"Today the country has its biggest Dry Dock (NDD). Besides this, infrastructures of ship-building, ship repairing and LPG Import Terminal have also been inaugurated," PM Modi said.

"With these new features, the capacity of the shipyard will increase manifold. I congratulate the people of Kerala for these facilities," he added.

Pointing out that India is emerging as a major centre of global trade, the Prime Minister said that the efforts to strengthen the country's maritime power is also underway.

PM Modi who is on his two-day visit to the state offered prayers at Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy temple in Thrissur earlier in the day.

Guruvayur temple is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna) and is a significant place of worship for Hindus in Kerala.

He was welcomed by the Devaswom office bearers by giving a 'Poorna kumbham' (a pitcher with sacred water adorned with flowers). It is a traditional way of welcoming guests in temples and similar places.

During his temple visit, PM Modi also attended the wedding of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter.

PM Modi also visited Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur and offered prayers there. The Triprayar temple is one of the prominent temples in the state with Lord Ram as the main deity.

The Prime Minister arrived in Kerala on Tuesday night where he was welcomed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery.

PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday which was attended by thousands of supporters. BJP state president K Surendran accompanied the Prime Minister on board his motorcade for the roadshow.

This is the second visit of the PM to Kerala in two weeks. (ANI)

