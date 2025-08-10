Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of the Bangalore Metro on Sunday.

PM Modi was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar.

The Prime Minister was seen buying a ticket through QR code-enabled ticket vending machines at the Ragigudda metro station before flagging off the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro.

The Yellow Line is part of the Metro Phase-2 project and has a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations. The project is worth around Rs 7,160 crore. With the opening of this yellow line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over Rs 15,610 crore. The total route length of the project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. This infrastructure project will address the growing transportation needs of the city catering to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas.

PM Modi will also address a public function in Bengaluru.

Earlier today PM Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.

These included trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

The flagging of these new Vande Bharat trains underlines the central government's efforts to rejuvenate Indian railways to provide a world-class travel experience to the people.

After launching the Vande Bharat trains, teh Prime Minister was seen interacting with children.

Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in Bengaluru today was welcomed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, along with other state dignitaries.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje said that the inauguration of the new metro line in Bengaluru will enable over 6 lakh people to commute daily through the yellow line of the 'Namma Metro'.

Karandlaje said, "This area used to experience a lot of traffic. It was very difficult even for the ambulance to reach here... Now more than 6 lakh people will be able to travel daily through this yellow metro line, which will reduce traffic and open up that route...".

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the new Yellow Line metro will make travel faster by linking "key hubs" in South Bengaluru.

In his X post, Shivakumar wrote, "Bringing Bengaluru closer than ever with Namma Metro's Yellow Line! By seamlessly linking South Bengaluru's key hubs, the new Yellow Line will make travel faster, smoother, and more comfortable for lakhs of daily commuters, all while keeping our city moving sustainably into the future." (ANI)

