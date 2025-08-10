Bengaluru, August 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. These included trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. The flagging of these new Vande Bharat trains underlines the central government's efforts to rejuvenate Indian railways to provide a world-class travel experience to the people. PM Modi is also set to inaugurate the Yellow line of Bangalore metro and undertake a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station today. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

The Yellow Line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of Bangalore is part of the Metro Phase-2 project and has a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations. The project is worth around Rs 7,160 crore. With the opening of this yellow line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km serving a large population in the region. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over Rs 15,610 crore. The total route length of the project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. This infrastructure project will address the growing transportation needs of the city, catering to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas. Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Today: Road Diversions, Restrictions Announced Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit for Namma Metro Yellow Line Inauguration; Check Details.

PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Express Trains

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi flags-off Vande Bharat Trains from KSR Railway Station, Bengaluru. https://t.co/mONf6eQN7O — BJP (@BJP4India) August 10, 2025

PM Modi will also address a public function in Bengaluru. PM Modi reached Bengaluru on Sunday morning where he was received by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said that the inauguration of the new Yellow line metro is a "dream come true" for the public. Vijayendra said that more than eight lakh people in Bengaluru's southern districts will benefit from the new metro line. The BJP leader told ANI, "Not only Bengaluru, entire Karnataka, the people of Karnataka, they're eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister's arrival. It's a dream come true for lakhs and lakhs of Bangaloreans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be here today to inaugurate the Metro Yellow Line, which will benefit more than eight lakh people in Bangalore's southern districts."

