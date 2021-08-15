New Delhi, August 15: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Prior to that he inspected the Guard of Honour, which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts. India Independence Day 2021 Speech by Prime Minister: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' is Very Important for Achievement of All Our Goals, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The GoC Delhi area conducted the prime minister to the Saluting Base where a combined inter-services and police guards presented the general salute to him, following which PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

For the first time ever, this year as soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: India Breaks Record as More Than 1.5 Crore Indians Upload Videos Singing National Anthem.

On his arrival in the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashramat Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, farmers have proposed tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will take part in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three farm laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government that we are not broken. The protest is on."

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that they have been talking to farmer leaders and Delhi borders have been sealed.

A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)