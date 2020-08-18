New Delhi, August 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman is celebrating her 61st birthday on Tuesday. On this occasion, political leaders have wished her long life and good health. Sitharaman is an inspiration to many, she started as a national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to handling major portfolios like defence and now finance.

Nirmala Sitharaman is the first woman in India to hold the office as the full-time finance minister. Before that, Indira Gandhi, between 1970-71, also handled this position as an additional responsibility while also serving as the Prime Minister of the country. Union Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman Recites Kashmiri Verse 'Son Watan' by Pandit Deenanath Kaul During Budget Speech.

Below are few political leaders who have wished India's FM on her birthday.

Here's what Narendra Modi tweeted:

Greetings to Finance Minister @nsitharaman Ji on her birthday. She is working industriously towards India’s progress and empowering the poor. I pray for her long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2020

Here's Amit Shah's wish to Nirmala Sitharaman:

Greetings to Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji on her birthday. Under PM Modi's leadership, her zeal for bringing in transformative economic reforms across all sectors is truly commendable. Praying for her good health and long life. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 18, 2020

Prakash Javadekar's wish to FM:

Birthday wishes to Minister of Finance @nsitharaman ji . May you be blessed with good health and a long life. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 18, 2020

Ravi Shankar Prasad's birthday wish to Nirmala Sitharaman:

Greetings to @nsitharaman Ji on her birthday. वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 18, 2020

Before starting her political journey with BJP, Sitharaman was a member of the National Women Commission from 2003 to 2005. LatestLY wishes India's Finance Minister a very Happy Birthday.

