New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Asserting that the BJP's emphatic win in four state polls underscore people's stamp of strong approval for its government's pro-poor and pro-active governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that such a grand and decisive victory for the party is a guarantee for India's bright future.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters, Modi also referred to the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for 2024, saying he hopes that political pundits will note that his party's win in the four states has also made clear the verdict for the next general election as they had linked its win in 2019 to its sweep of the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2017.

Hailing the BJP's "jeet ka chauka" (a boundary of wins) in distant states like Goa and Manipur besides Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he said the results have signalled that the sun will set on the dynastic politics in the country one day. People have blessed us from all directions, Modi said.

He also hit out at opposition parties without directly naming them for trying to save the corrupt following action of institutions acting independently against them and expressed concern that critics have invoked caste, religion and region in their efforts to impede probe.

People should shun such voices, Modi said, asserting that his government is not only expected to work with integrity but also act against those who have been involved in corruption.

He said he is not against any individual or any particular family, but his concern is about democracy.

Central agencies' action against some opposition leaders, recently in Maharashtra, have drawn sharp criticism of the Modi government from their parties.

Modi also slammed rivals for augmenting fear among Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and their families, and accused them of using regionalism to target "Operation Ganga", launched by his government to evacuate students, most of whom have been brought home.

The BJP's win in the four states where it was in power augurs well for the country in its 75th year of independence and shows people's faith in the party's policies and its vision for the country for the next 25 years leading to the nation's centenary year of freedom, the prime minister said.

Referring to Punjab, another state that went to polls and where the Aam Aadmi Party has notched up a massive victory leaving its rivals, including the BJP, far behind, Modi lauded his party's workers for their hard work under adverse circumstances. This portends well for Punjab and the country, he said.

"The (four) state results strongly vindicate BJP's pro-poor and pro-active governance. Earlier, people could not reach governments for basic amenities such as electricity, gas and water. Now we are delivering the poor their rights," the prime minister said, asserting that he will not rest until the poor get their due.

Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi by making the party victorious in four states, Modi said its voteshare has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa even though it was in power in the states.

All exit polls were proven incorrect in Goa, and the people of Goa have given the BJP the chance to serve them for the third consecutive time, he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, people have reelected a chief minister for the first time after he had served a full term and also for the first time in 37 years, brought the same party to power again, he said.

Modi also hit out at those who believe that caste rules politics in Uttar Pradesh and asserted that the BJP's straight four wins since 2014, two Lok Sabha and assembly polls each, has highlighted that people have voted for development and good governance.

Those who refer to castes while analysing Uttar Pradesh politics insult the state and its people, he said, asserting that caste identity should be used to bring the country together and not to break it.

People's vote for stability in the polls shows that democracy flows through their veins, he said.

"It is a day of zest and festivities and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy," Modi told jubilant party workers as he was joined by top party leaders at the dais.

He said Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers but for the first time it has reelected a chief minister after he had served a full term.

The prime minister said that governance delivery has been made better and transparent in the last few years, while delivering the poor their rights.

In Goa, he said, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and even after being in power for 10 years, the number of BJP seats in the state has increased.

"BJP has created a new history in Uttarakhand too," he said, while referring to the BJP achieving the maiden feat of retaining power in the hilly state.

He also praised young voters and women voters as well, saying they have played a crucial role in these elections.

"They have blessed us - we've won splendidly in areas where women voters have dominated. Our Nari Shakti have been our partners in this victory," Modi said.

