Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Confederation of Indian Industry's Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood in Madurai.

The CII - TVS Mobility Centre of Excellence aims to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to contribute to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by achieving "last mile Vikas.""Today our MSMEs have a great opportunity to become a strong part of the global supply chain," the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

He urged MSMEs to upgrade themselves and align with global standards. He added that India's production should adhere to the basic mantra of Zero Defect, Zero Effect, and improve quality while working towards minimum environmental impact.The Prime Minister stated, "The government of today is taking care of the MSMEs' need for new technology and skills." The Government has taken major steps including a change in the definition of MSME towards their formalisation which opens up multiple opportunities for small enterprises, he noted.The Prime Minister pointed out that with the advent of new technologies in India, global investment related to those technologies is also increasing in the country, creating a great opportunity for the MSME sector. "Therefore, this is the time for MSMEs to expand their capacity and work in new areas," he added further.The new CII Centre, the 11th such centre of excellence established by CII, will be dedicated to bolstering the resilience, self-reliance, and forward-looking mindset of entrepreneurs in the micro and small sectors. It will identify, train, mentor, and incubate aspiring and existing small businesses towards sustainable transition and accessing new technologies, markets, and finance for setting up and scaling up their businesses.

The Centre will customize interventions for some of the pilot sectors such as Automobile, Textile, and Food Processing to begin with.Mr R Dinesh from The CII-TVS Mobility Centre of Excellence for Employment and Livelihood noted, "The Centre is aimed at the development of micro and small enterprises and plans to reach out to over 1 million enterprises by 2030, providing tailored solutions and support programs focused on enterprise learning, enterprise resilience, and enterprise development."Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, stated, "The Centre will leverage CII's presence of over 50 offices in key industrial clusters to connect with the micro and small enterprises and provide intellectual guidance related to regulatory & compliance adherence, business management, sustainable transformation and technical training. The Centre will form a large coalition focused on MSME through the active engagement of organisations and stakeholders."It is noteworthy that for more than 128 years, CII has been engaged in shaping India's development journey and works proactively on transforming Indian Industry's engagement in national development. Since 1995, CII has established 10 Centres of Excellence to create and strengthen the capabilities and competitiveness of businesses through training, consulting, advice and research in the areas of sustainability and productivity. (ANI)

