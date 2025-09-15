New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth around Rs 40,000 crore in Purnea, Bihar, on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister extended his respectful greetings to all. He remarked that Purnea is the land of Maa Puran Devi, Bhakt Prahlad, and Maharshi Mehi Baba. PM Modi highlighted that this soil has given birth to literary giants like Phanishwarnath Renu and Satinath Bhaduri. He further noted that it has been the karmabhoomi of dedicated karmayogis like Vinoba Bhave and reiterated his deep reverence for this land, said the statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Announcing the inauguration and foundation laying of development projects worth approximately ₹40,000 crore for Bihar, PM highlighted that these projects--spanning railways, airports, electricity, and water--will serve as a means to fulfill the aspirations of Seemanchal. He stated that over 40,000 beneficiaries have received permanent housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Prime Minister remarked that today marks a new beginning in the lives of these 40,000 families. He noted that entering a permanent home before Dhanteras, Diwali, and Chhath Puja is a matter of great fortune. He extended his congratulations and best wishes to all these families.

Stating that today's occasion also serves to reassure his homeless brothers and sisters that they too will one day receive a permanent home, the Prime Minister highlighted that over the past 11 years, the government has built and provided more than four crore permanent houses to the poor. He added that the government is now working to construct 3 crore new homes.

PM Modi affirmed that until every poor citizen receives a permanent house, Modi will neither stop nor pause. He emphasised that prioritising the marginalised and serving the poor is the core objective of his governance.

The Prime Minister stated that today, on the occasion of Engineers' Day, the nation pays tribute to M. Visvesvaraya, emphasising the significant role engineers play in building a developed India and a developed Bihar. He extended his congratulations and best wishes to all engineers across the country.

PM Modi highlighted that the dedication and skill of engineers are evident in today's event as well. He noted that the terminal building of Purnea Airport was constructed in a record time of less than five months. He announced the inauguration of the terminal and flagged off the first commercial flight.

"With the launch of the new airport, Purnea has now been placed on the country's aviation map", stressed the PM, remarking that this will enable direct connectivity between Purnea and Seemanchal with major cities and key commercial hubs across the nation.

"Our Government is connecting the entire region with modern, high-tech rail services", exclaimed PM Modi. He flagged off one Vande Bharat, two Amrit Bharat, and one passenger train today. He announced the inauguration of the new Araria-Galgalia rail line and laid the foundation stone for the Vikramshila-Kataria rail line.

Mentioning that the Government of India has recently taken another major decision by approving the Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor, the PM highlighted that this will greatly benefit industrial hubs such as Munger, Jamalpur, and Bhagalpur. He further announced that the government has also approved the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat rail line.

PM Modi remarked that for the development of the nation, the development of Bihar is essential. He further highlighted that for Bihar's progress, the development of Purnea and the Seemanchal region is crucial.

The Prime Minister noted that the region had suffered significant losses due to the mismanagement of previous governments. He stated that their government is now changing the situation. The Prime Minister emphasised that this region is now at the centre of the development focus.

Highlighting that efforts are underway to make Bihar self-reliant in the power sector, the PM remarked that a 2400 MW thermal power project has been inaugurated in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. He emphasised that their governments at the Union and State are committed to increasing the income of farmers and livestock rearers.

PM Modi also announced the foundation laying of the first phase of the Kosi-Mechi intra-state river link project, which will expand the Eastern Kosi Main Canal. This expansion will facilitate irrigation across lakhs of hectares and help address the challenge of floods.

The Prime Minister noted that makhana cultivation has been a source of income for Bihar's farmers, but previous governments neglected both the crop and the farmers. He asserted that it is the current government that has given makhana the priority it deserves.

"I had promised the people of Bihar the formation of a National Makhana Board. He announced that the Central Government has issued the notification for its establishment just yesterday", stated the Prime Minister, emphasising that the Board will work continuously to ensure better prices for makhana farmers and to enhance the use of technology in the sector. He further highlighted that the government has approved a plan worth nearly ₹475 crore for the development of the makhana sector.

Remarking that Bihar's current pace of development and progress is unsettling for some, PM Modi stated that those who exploited Bihar for decades and betrayed its soil are unwilling to accept that Bihar can now set new benchmarks. The Prime Minister highlighted that thousands of crores worth of development projects are underway across every sector in Bihar.

He cited major achievements, including the hosting of the Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, the historic construction of the Aunta-Simaria bridge, and the export of Made-in-Bihar rail engines to Africa. He asserted that these accomplishments are difficult for opposition leaders to digest. Pointing out that whenever Bihar advances, opposition parties resort to insulting the state.

He referred to a recent instance where one of the opposition parties compared Bihar to a bidi on social media, reflecting deep-seated contempt. He accused these parties of damaging Bihar's reputation through scams and corruption, and now attempting to defame the state again as it progresses. He emphasised that individuals with such a mindset can never work for Bihar's welfare.

Those concerned only with filling their own coffers, he said, cannot care about the homes of the poor. The Prime Minister recalled that a former Prime Minister had admitted that out of every ₹1 sent by the government, ₹0.85 was lost to corruption. He questioned whether, under opposition rule, money ever reached the poor directly. PM Modi highlighted that since the COVID-19 pandemic, every poor citizen has been receiving free rations.

He asked whether such benefits were ever provided under opposition governments. The Prime Minister further noted that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, every poor person now has access to free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh. He questioned whether those who failed to build hospitals could have ever provided such healthcare benefits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that opposition parties pose a threat not only to Bihar's dignity but also to its identity. He highlighted the grave demographic crisis emerging in Seemanchal and Eastern India due to illegal infiltrators.

PM Modi expressed concern that people in Bihar, Bengal, and Assam are increasingly worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters. He recalled announcing the Demography Mission from the Red Fort to address this issue. The Prime Minister criticised the opposition alliance and its ecosystem for defending infiltrators and attempting to shield them for vote-bank politics.

PM Modi asserted that these groups are willing to jeopardise both the resources and security of Bihar and the nation. Speaking from the soil of Purnea, he declared that every infiltrator must be removed. He affirmed that sealing infiltration is a firm responsibility of their government. Issuing a direct challenge, the Prime Minister called on leaders defending infiltrators to come forward. He stated that no matter how hard they try to protect infiltrators, the government will continue working with resolve to remove them.

He warned those acting as shields for infiltrators that Indian law will prevail, not the whims of illegal entrants. He assured the nation that this is his guarantee: action will be taken against infiltrators and the country will witness the results. PM Modi criticised the opposition alliance for promoting narratives in support of infiltration and declared that the people of Bihar and India are preparing to give them a strong and decisive response.

Prime Minister stated that the opposition has been out of power in Bihar for the past two decades, and credited the women of Bihar--its mothers and sisters--as the driving force behind this change. He remarked that during the opposition party regime, women were the primary victims of rampant crimes such as murder, rape, and extortion.

PM highlighted that under our governments at the Union and State, these same women are now emerging as "Lakhpati Didis" and "Drone Didis," leading a transformative revolution through self-help groups. He praised the unprecedented success of the Jeevika Didi campaign under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

The Prime Minister announced that a Community Investment Fund of approximately ₹500 crore has been released for women. He explained that this amount will reach cluster-level federations, which will empower self-help groups across villages. He emphasised that this initiative will provide women with new opportunities to enhance their capabilities and economic strength.

PM Modi said that for the opposition, the welfare of their own families has always been their top priority, and they have never cared for the families of the people. He emphasised that for him, every citizen is part of his family.

Therefore, he said, he worries about the people's expenses and their savings. With several festivals approaching, including Diwali and Chhath, the Prime Minister announced a major gift from the government for the poor and middle class.

He noted that today is 15 September, and exactly one week later, Navratri will begin. On that day, 22 September, GST will be reduced across the country. PM Modi highlighted that GST has been significantly lowered on most daily-use items. Addressing the women present, he stated that the reduction in GST will substantially ease kitchen expenses. Items such as toothpaste, soap, shampoo, ghee, and various food products will become more affordable.

He added that the cost of stationery used in children's education will also decrease. This festive season, buying new clothes and shoes for children will be easier, as these too will be cheaper. The Prime Minister added by asserting that when a government truly cares for the poor, it delivers such impactful measures.

Recalling that the sons of Purnea had demonstrated India's strength to the British during the freedom struggle, the Prime Minister remarked that once again, through Operation Sindoor, the nation has shown that same strength to its adversaries.

PM Modi highlighted the significant role played by a brave son of Purnea in the strategic execution of the operation. He emphasised that whether it is national security or national development, Bihar plays a vital role in the country's progress. He concluded by urging that the momentum of Bihar's development campaign must continue with full force.

The Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers, Rammohan Naidu, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Jitan Ram Manji, Giriraj Singh, Chirag Paswan, Nityanand Rai, Ram Nath Thakur, Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Satish Chandra Dubey were present among other dignitaries at the event.

Prime Minister launched the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

Bihar accounts for approximately 90% of the country's total Makhana production. Key districts, such as Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria, serve as primary hubs due to their favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil, which contribute to the superior quality of makhana.

The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar will give a major boost to the Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 40,000 crore at Purnea.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar's largest private sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore. It is designed using ultra-supercritical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar's energy security.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Phase 1 of Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2680 crore. It will focus on upgrading the canal including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. It will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience.

In line with his commitment to improve rail connectivity, Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of rail projects and flagged off multiple trains in Bihar.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Rail Line between Bikramshila - Katareah worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing direct rail link across the river Ganga. It will provide a direct rail link across the Ganga significantly benefitting people in the region.

Prime Minister inaugurated the new Rail Line between Arariya - Galgalia (Thakurganj) worth over Rs 4,410 crore.

Prime Minister flagged off train in Araria - Galgalia (Thakurganj) Section which establishes direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, significantly improving access across Northeastern Bihar. He also flagged off Vande Bharat Express Train between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefitting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna.

He will also flag off Amrit Bharat Express Trains between Saharsa and Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani and Erode. These trains will provide modern interiors, improved facilities, and faster travel capabilities, while enhancing economic, cultural, and social integration across regions.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the Sex Sorted Semen Facility at Purnea. It is a state-of-the-art semen station under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, capable of producing 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually.

The facility, first of its kind in eastern and north-eastern India, uses indigenously developed technology launched in October 2024, aligning with the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. By enabling higher chances of female calf births, the technology will help small, marginal farmers and landless labourers secure more replacement heifers, reduce economic stress, and raise incomes through improved dairy productivity.

Prime Minister also participated in Griha Pravesh ceremonies being held for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY (R) and 5,920 urban beneficiaries under PMAY (U) and handed over keys to a few beneficiaries. (ANI)

