Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the former BJP leader Dr AK Patel in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi commended the former BJP leader played a crucial role in strengthening the party.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "Met Dr AK Patel in Gandhinagar. His contribution to strengthening the BJP is commendable. In 1984, when our party had only two MPs, he was one of them. Since then, our Karyakartas have propelled the party to new heights and have always been at the forefront of serving others."

Patel was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Mehsana five times.

Also Read | Onion Prices Fall in Maharashtra by 5-9% After Centre Fixes Minimum Export Price.

He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha from 2000 to 2006. Patel also served as Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government in 1998.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

On October 31, he will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme and pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"He will witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, which will comprise marching contingents from the BSF and various state police. Special attractions include a daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, a women pipe band of BSF, a choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, a special NCC show, a school bands display, fly past by Indian Air Force, a showcasing of the economic viability of vibrant villages, among others," read an official statement.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 160 crore in Kevadia on Tuesday.

He will also address the officer trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 5.0.

The 5th edition of Aarambh is being held on the theme of 'Harnessing the Power of Disruption'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)