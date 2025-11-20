Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will attend the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on November 25.

Champat Rai told ANI, "On November 25, on the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the flag will be hoisted. PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat will be present there, along with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

"All the agencies involved in the construction of the temple will also participate in large numbers. The flag hoisting will take place at 11:55 AM," he added.

The flag hoisting will take place on November 25 to mark the anniversary of the completion of its main construction work.

Earlier today, the municipal corporation in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city conducted a cleanliness drive ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple here.

The mayor of Ayodhya, Girish Pati Tripathi, stated that the whole Nagar Nigam team has participated in the cleanliness drive taking place at the "Saryu Ghat."

"A new chapter to be added to the history of Ayodhya. The flag hoisting at the Ram Mandir will mark the completion of the temple work. Today, we are conducting a cleanliness drive in the city. Our entire team from the Nagar Nigam has taken part in cleaning the Saryu Ghat. We are constantly preparing for the grand event ahead," he told ANI.

Moreover, IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar, assured that the preparations for the upcoming celebration are underway.

"All the preparations are being done, and we are alert about all the programs... Traffic diversion of vehicles in other districts will also be arranged from the night of 23rd November," he told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday for a day-long visit to review preparations for the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Temple. (ANI)

