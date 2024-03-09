New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur, saying that while it has been 311 days since the unrest broke out, PM Modi has not paid a visit to the troubled state.

Gogoi pointed out that in the meantime, the Prime Minister has undertaken 13 international visits and 88 visits to different states in India.

Also Read | Kota Student Death: Father of JEE Aspirant Who Killed Self Suspects Foul Play, Demands Fair Probe.

"Days since ongoing violence broke out in Manipur: 311 The Prime Minister's calendar since then: - Number of visits to other states of India: 88 - Number of international visits: 13 - Number of visits to Manipur: 0," Gogoi said in a post on 'X'.

The Congress MP also posted a video clip of his speech in Parliament on the Manipur issue and the Prime Minister paying a visit to the Kaziranga National Park, which is as close as 406 kilometers away.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple Hill in Madurai (Watch Video).

Earlier in August last year, Gaurav Gogoi said in Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to accept that his double-engine government in Manipur has failed.

"PM will have to accept that his double-engine government, his government in Manipur has failed. That is why 150 people died in Manipur, around 5000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps and around 6500 FIRs have been registered," Gogoi said.

Gogoi has also suggested that party leaders would accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he visits the violence-hit state with an all-party delegation.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic strife between two tribal communitise since May 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)