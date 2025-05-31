Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' programme being held at Jamboree Maidan in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Saturday and paid floral tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on the occasion.

The program is being held to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the capital city.

Also Read | Valmik Thapar Dies: India's 'Tiger Man' Passes Away at His Kautilya Marg Residence After Battling Cancer for a Long Time.

During the program, Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering him a portrait of Devi Ahiyabai Holkar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated him by putting a special Turban on his forehead. Additionally, several women from various fields also felicitated the prime minister at the programme on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi also attended an exhibition that chronicles the life, works, and contributions of Ahilyabai Holkar to Indian society and culture, during the programme, at the venue in the city.

Also Read | JAC 12th Result 2025 Declared: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results Out at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Know How To Check Score.

He reached the program in an open vehicle, conducting a short roadshow and greeting the public at the venue.

A large number of women were attending the Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan program, and they were seen in traditional yellow and sindoori (vermilion-coloured) sarees because of the success of Operation Sindoor, which was the country's military retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people-centric policies, deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected the life of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide-ranging from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices created by her have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)