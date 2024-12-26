New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the occasion of 'Veer Baal Diwas' paid respect to 'Sahibzadas' and remembered their bravery and sacrifice.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said that at a very young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage and their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values.

"Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values. We also remember the bravery of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May they always guide us towards building a more just and compassionate society," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi will participate in the nationwide Veer Baal Diwas celebrations today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi and will launch Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan.

The event, scheduled to begin at around Noon, emphasizes the importance of children as the foundation of India's future.

According to a release by the PMO, the Prime Minister will launch Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan which aims to improve nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services and by ensuring active community participation.

The PMO release mentioned various initiatives will also be run across the nation to engage young minds, promote awareness about the significance of the day, and foster a culture of courage and dedication to the nation.

A series of online competitions, including interactive quizzes, will be organized through the MyGov and MyBharat Portals. Interesting activities like storytelling, creative writing, and poster-making among others will be undertaken in schools, Child Care Institutions and Anganwadi centres.

Awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be present during the programme.

PM Modi on January 9, 2022, announced that December 26 would be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the courage of Sahibzades (Guru Gobind Singh's sons) and their quest for justice. (ANI)

