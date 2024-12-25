Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Veer Baal Diwas, a nationwide celebration honouring children as the foundation of India’s future, on December 26. The Veer Baal Diwas event is scheduled at 12 pm at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. Prime Minister will launch ‘Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan', which aims at improving nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services and by ensuring active community participation. PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Khajuraho, Will Lay Foundation of Multiple Development Projects in Madhya Pradesh on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

