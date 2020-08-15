New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher, on his birth anniversary, saying he was synonymous with brilliance and courage.

"Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. He was synonymous with brilliance and courage. His thoughts and ideals, views on spirituality continue to motivate us. Here are my remarks at the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Auroville," Prime Minister Modi tweeted, sharing his 2018 speech on Aurobindo.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,276 New COVID-19 Positive Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

Earlier today his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister also remembered Aurobindo, who was born on this day in 1872. "Today is Sri Aurobindo's birth anniversary. He was a leader in India's freedom struggle." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)