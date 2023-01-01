New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Tripura minister N C Debbarma, and said he will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for people's wellbeing.

Debbarma, the founder-president of BJP ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, died following a massive cerebral stroke.

The veteran tribal leader was 80 and is survived by wife, four sons and three daughters.

"Shri N C Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people. He made a rich contribution to Tripura's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted in his tribute.

