Tiruchirappalli, January 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple today was presented with a gift by the priests to be taken to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On behalf of the presiding priests at the ancient temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister was given a present in a basket which to be taken to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday listened to verses from 'Kambaramayanam', the 12th-century epic written by Tamil poet Kambar. The Prime Minister who arrived in Tiruchirappalli was seen in Veshti and angavastram during his visit to the famed temple, where he offered prayers.

The PM also took blessings from an elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises after feeding it. PM Modi then listened to a scholar who recited verses from the 'Kambaramayanam'. The 'Kambaramayanam' is one of the very old versions of Ramayan. It is said that the poet Kambar had first publicly presented his Ramayana at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and won the hearts of the people. Even today, there is a platform/Mantapa in the temple called 'Kamba Ramayana Mantapam' to commemorate that occasion. Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Listens to ‘Kamba Ramayanam’ in Trichy’s Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple (Watch Video).

PM sat in that very place where Kamba first sang the Tamil Ramayana, reinforcing the deep connection between Tamil Nadu and Sri Ram. Srirangam Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Sri Ranganathar. Srirangam Temple is India's largest temple compound and one of the world's greatest religious complexes. The Ranganathaswamy Temple is believed to have been constructed during the Vijayanagara period (1336-1565). PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Blessed by Elephant Named ‘Andal’ (See Pic and Videos).

The abode of a deity often described as Nam Perumal and Azahagiya Manavaalan, Tamil for "our god" and "beautiful groom", the magnificent Ranganathaswamy Temple is home to Lord Ranganatha, a form of Lord Vishnu in a reclining pose. After Srirangam, the Prime Minister will reach Rameswaram and perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. Continuing the practice being observed during the Prime Minister's visit to multiple temples in the last few days, wherein he attends Ramayana chanting in various languages (such as Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu), in this temple, he will attend a programme - 'Shri Ramayana Paryana'.

