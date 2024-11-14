Raigad, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a special welcome from ISKCON volunteers at Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister addressed public rallies at various places in Maharashtra.

During a rally in Raigad's Panvel, PM Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress party, claiming that they have always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor, poor. PM Modi further added that Congress has looted the poor people in the name of poverty elimination. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Pioneer of Vote Bank Politics and Enemy of Poor, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Receives Special Welcome From ISKCON Volunteers

#WATCH | Maharashtra | PM Narendra Modi receives a special welcome by ISKCON volunteers, in Panvel pic.twitter.com/dZoqfB7zxh — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

"Congress always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor, poor. Generation by generation, they have given the false slogan of 'gareebi hatao'. Congress looted the poor in the name of poverty elimination," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally at Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad.

"In most of the states, Congress' existence is in danger. To protect their existence and to come to power, Congress will do anything. Their (Congress) one leader is openly declaring that they will give infiltrators, Rohingyas, and Bangladeshi - gas cylinders at cheaper rates. It's the example of how they are playing with the future of your children's future for the sake of votes," he added. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 1st Bodoland Mahotsav in Delhi on November 15.

Addressing another rally in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the Prime Minister said that the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) has done nothing but increase the problems of the State.

"There has been a water crisis in Marathwada for a long time, but the Congress and the Aghadi people always remained sitting idle. For the first time in our government, concrete efforts began to fight drought," he said. Notably, the campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23. In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MVA posed a strong performance winning 30 of 48 seats, while the Mahayuti could only win 17.

