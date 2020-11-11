New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings and remembered leaders Abul Kalam Azad and JB Kripalani on the occasion of their birth anniversaries.

Taking it to Twitter, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Maulana Azad and Acharya Kripalani are remembered as exemplary stalwarts who made outstanding contributions to national progress. They devoted themselves towards empowering the lives of the poor and youth. I bow to them on their Jayanti. Their ideals continue to motivate us."

Both the leaders were part of Indian National Congress while Azad has served as the first education minister of the country.

The National Education Day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas is celebrated every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. (ANI)

