New Delhi, November 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered the brave hearts who countered the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the ones who lost their lives.

Addressing the event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "While we are commemorating 'Samvidhan Divas' today, we must not forget the brave hearts who countered the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the ones who lost their lives".

He further said that the brave soldiers of the country sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorists.

"Today I bow to those sacrifices too," said PM Modi.

Today is the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured.

The terror attack was carried out by 10 gunmen who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 p.m. on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

