New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): A day after 30 'sadhus' tested positive for COVID-19 amidst the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara to inquire about the health of the seers and requested him to keep the religious congregation symbolic due to the pandemic.

"Spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji on the phone today to know about the health of all the saints. All the saints are giving all kinds of support to the administration. I thanked them for this," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Two Shahi snans have taken place. I have requested that the Kumbh be kept symbolic due to the Corona crisis. This will strengthen the fight against this crisis," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Responding to the Prime Minister's appeal, Swami Avdheshanand Giri tweeted in Hindi, saying, "We honor the call of Hon'ble Prime Minister! Protecting life is a great virtue. My request to the religious people is not to come for a bath in large numbers and observe the rules, given the circumstances under COVID!"

Amidst the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city tested positive for COVID-19, said the Chief Medical Officer on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha said, "30 Sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akhadas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from April 17."

The CMO told that among the COVID positive people who are from Haridwar have been sent for home quarantine while those who came from outside are being admitted to hospitals.

Dr Jha also informed that the COVID patients who are in serious condition are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. However, he also clarified that there is no panic-like situation in Hospitals in Haridwar.

Maha Nirvani Akhara head Kapil Dev, who had come to attend the Kumbh in Haridwar from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, died in a Dehradun hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

