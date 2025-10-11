New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared an article written by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia that underscores the transformation and growing importance of Arunachal Pradesh in the nation's development journey.

The Prime Minister said that for the first time, the Northeast is not the periphery but the pulsating heart of India's growth story. He noted that from new airports to empowered self-help groups, and from connectivity to creativity, Arunachal Pradesh mirrors the spirit of Viksit Bharat.

Responding to the article written by the Union Minister, Prime Minister Modi said, "For the first time, the Northeast is not the periphery, it is the pulsating heart of India's growth story. From new airports to empowered SHGs, from connectivity to creativity, Arunachal Pradesh mirrors the spirit of Viksit Bharat. A must-read piece by Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a series of transformative initiatives for India's agriculture and allied sectors at an event held at Pusa, Delhi, on Saturday, a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said.

He interacted directly with groups of farmers engaged in pulse cultivation, the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), animal husbandry, and fisheries, discussing their challenges and innovations.

The occasion also marked tributes to eminent social reformers such as Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries.

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Minister of State Shri Bhagirath Choudhary were also present on the occasion with the Prime Minister.

The launch of the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' and the 'Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission' marks a major milestone in India's agricultural journey. The 'PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' is a coordinated initiative involving 36 sub-schemes across 11 ministries, designed to accelerate agricultural progress in aspirational districts. The 'Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission' aims to make India self-sufficient in pulses production, reducing dependence on imports in light of rising domestic demand.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation for 1,100 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) in the animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors. Together, these initiatives represent a historic investment exceeding Rs 42,000 crore, paving the way for the creation of modern cold storage facilities, processing units, and warehouses across rural India. (ANI)

