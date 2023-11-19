Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked BJP's sole competitor Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan, alleging that the fuel prices under the Ashok Gehlot government in the state are above par in comparison to other BJP-run states.

"The Congress government is not leaving any opportunity to loot you. Petrol is cheaper by Rs 12-13 in Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi said addressing a rally in Jhunjhunu.

Modi said as soon as the BJP government comes back to power in Rajasthan, there will be a review of petrol prices and any possible corruption on fuel prices will also be investigated.

"After review, new decisions will be taken in the public interest," PM Modi said.

Further, targeting the Congress, PM Modi dubbed the party for having developed only one "tradition" - corruption, nepotism and appeasement.

"By following this policy, Congress has caused a huge loss to the country," PM Modi said

PM Modi said, " CM Gehlot accepted that his MLAs and candidates did not do any work in the last 5 years. This is because in Rajasthan, there was a game of 'Jaadugar' and Baazigar' going on. In the meanwhile, Congress leaders were busy looting money...The Congress that destroyed Rajasthan should they come back to power here?

Later, counting on his central government welfare initiatives, PM Modi said that the central government is providing as high as 80 per cent discount on some medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras. He cited that a medicine that costs Rs 100 is available for only Rs 20.

"Due to this, middle-class and poor families who have to spend more on medicines are now paying less. Nearly 1.25 lakh crore rupees have been saved," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi at another Rajasthan rally used cricket terminology to attack the Congress party, as the entire nation was witnessing a high-voltage cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.

PM Modi said that five years of Congress' rule in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan have been "spent in running each other out," a remark that very well fits in the cricketing world where two teams fight each other to win the match.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Taranagar in Churu district, the Prime Minister said, "Nowadays, the whole country is filled with enthusiasm for cricket. In cricket, a batsman comes and scores runs for his team. But there is such a fight among the Congress party that these people are busy running each other out."

"Five years of the Congress government have been spent running each other out...If you choose the BJP, we will throw out the team of corrupt people from Rajasthan," PM Modi said.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3, 2023, along with other four states - Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independent legislators. (ANI)

