New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tribute to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

CM Stalin garlanded a portrait of the freedom fighter in Chennai.

PM Modim posted from his X handle, "Tributes to Dheeran Chinnamalai on his Jayanti. He is remembered as a formidable stalwart of India's struggle for freedom. His exemplary bravery and strategic brilliance to fight colonial subjugation are very inspiring."

Dheeran Chinnamalai was born as Theerthagiri Sarkarai Manradiar on April 17, 1756. He was a Palayakkarar and chieftain who ruled the Kongu Nadu region.

Chinnamalai fought against the Kingdom of Mysore, which collected taxes in the Kongu region. However, later, he joined hands with Tipu Sultan and waged wars against the British East India Company.

After the demise of Tipu Sultan and Kattabomman, Chinnamalai became a prominent commander in the Second Polygar War in 1801. The Polygar Wars were fought between the Polygars of the former Tirunelveli Kingdom in Tamil Nadu and the forces of the British East India Company between March 1799 to May 1802 and in July 1805.

He deployed guerrilla tactics and also led the line during the war in 1801 at Cauvery, in 1802 at Odanilai and 1804 at Arachalur. But in 1805, the British forces defeated his army and he managed to escape.

However, Chinnamalai was later captured by the British forces. On August 2, 1805, he was hanged till death at Sankagiri Fort along with his two brothers.

However, according to some sources, he was hanged earlier, on July 31 of the same year. (ANI)

