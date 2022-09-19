New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all mayors from the BJP on Tuesday.

It is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet.

Modi said, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to the BJP. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities."

