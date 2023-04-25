New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam on Wednesday via video conferencing, his office said.

The genesis of the programme lies in the vision of the prime minister of promoting the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" through initiatives which bring out and help rediscover the age-old links between people in different parts of the country, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

With this in mind, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organised earlier, it said.

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam takes forward this vision by celebrating the shared culture and heritage between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Modi will address the closing ceremony of the event on April 26 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

Centuries ago, many people migrated to Tamil Nadu from the Saurashtra region.

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam provided an opportunity for Saurashtrian Tamils to reconnect with their roots, according to the statement.

The 10-day confluence saw more than 3,000 Saurashtrian Tamils come to Somnath on a special train. The programme began on April 17, with its closing ceremony now being held on April 26 at Somnath, it said.

