New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Gujarat High Court on February 6 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will also release a Commemorative Postage Stamp marking the completion of sixty years of the establishment of the High Court.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, Judges of Supreme Court and High Court of Gujarat, and Chief Minister of Gujarat will be present on the occasion.

Members of the law fraternity of Gujarat will also be present during the event. (ANI)

