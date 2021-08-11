New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Investor Summit in Gujarat on August 13 at 11 am via video conferencing.

The Summit is being organized to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, according to a press release issued by Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The summit will also draw focus on the synergies presented by the ship-breaking industry at Alang, for the development of an integrated scrapping hub.

The Summit is being organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the government of Gujarat.

It will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and will see participation from potential investors, industry experts, and concerned central and state government ministries.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country. (ANI)

