New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat."

Also Read | BSF Jawan Posted in J&K's Kathua Hit by Bullet, Survives With Injuries, Says Report: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

Earlier on July 11, PM Modi had tweeted, "I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!"

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi on June 28 had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it [India] has always overcome them.

Also Read | Here's How to Identify & Stop Bully Friends Online.

Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Modi had said, "There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges."

The PM addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)