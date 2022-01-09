New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 4.30 pm on Sunday, according to the sources.

This meeting comes as the country reported more than 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and the case tally of the Omicron variant of the virus reached 3,623 in the country.

India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (1009), followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441). (ANI)

