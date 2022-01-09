New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged non-resident Indians to redouble their efforts to contribute towards the growth of the country.

Extending greetings on the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, he also asked them to continue to act as cultural ambassadors of India.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is celebrated every year to sustain and nurture the symbiotic relationship between India and its diverse diaspora, and laud their contributions.

"On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, I urge our NRI brothers and sisters to redouble their efforts in contributing for the growth and development of our country and continue to act as cultural ambassadors of India.

"While complimenting them for their accomplishments, I convey my best wishes to them," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

