New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj's birth anniversary here on Saturday.

A statement said the programme will mark the formal commencement of a year-long tribute-paying exercise being organised by the Central government in collaboration with Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust.

Vidyanand was a revered Jain spiritual leader and social reformer.

The year-long celebration will include cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual initiatives across the country, aimed at celebrating his life and legacy and spreading his message.

He authored more than 50 works on Jain philosophy and ethics, it said, adding he played an instrumental role in the restoration and revival of ancient Jain temples across India and worked for education, especially in Prakrit, Jain philosophy, and classical languages.

