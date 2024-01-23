New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the double line, electrified section of the crucial connectivity between the Western and the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors from New Rewari Junction to New Khurja Junction.

The 173-km section linking the two freight corridors was built at a cost of Rs 10,141 crore and has six stations along the route -- New Boraki, New Dadri, New Faridabad, New Prithla, New Tauru, and New Dharuhera.

The strategic routing of goods trains on the DFC track has resulted in a reduction in running time between Khurja and Rewari by up to 20 hours, effectively bypassing the congested NCR area encompassing Ghaziabad and Delhi

The section has several engineering marvels including a one-km-long double-line rail tunnel with high-rise OHE electrification being the first of its kind in the world designed to seamlessly operate double-stack container trains.

It also has a 2.76 km viaduct at Sohna constructed with a height of 25 metres from the ground level, avoiding heavy earthwork that would have divided Sohna city into two parts.

The section contains three river bridges, three rail flyovers, 24 major bridges, 79 minor bridges, 16 road overbridges, 32 major road underbridges (RUB), 17 minor RUB and eight-foot overbridges.

The section links DFC with Indian Railways at Dadri through a 4.54 km long Rail Flyover (RFO).

This corridor traverses diverse terrains, passing through key states such as Uttar Pradesh, touching Bulandshahar and Gautam Budh Nagar, Haryana with its presence in Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram, Mewat, and Rewari, and extending into Rajasthan, reaching Alwar.

