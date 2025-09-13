Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 13 (ANI): Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first interact with some of the internally displaced persons in Churachandpur on Saturday.

"PM will be arriving in Manipur on 13th September 2025 from Aizwal. On his arrival at Churachandpur around 12.15 pm, he will first interact with some of the internally displaced persons in the district. He will lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects to be taken up throughout the state. The Prime Minister will address the public gathering at Peace Ground, Churachandpur. Thereafter, he will arrive at Kangla around 2.30 pm and first interact with some of the IDPs in the valley areas," Goel told reporters here.

"The Prime Minister will be inaugurating various development projects within and outside the state of Manipur. The Prime Minister will address the public gathering at Kangla. The total projects for which foundation stones are being put are totalling to Rs. 7,300 crore, and the projects which are being inaugurated are worth Rs. 1,200 crore. Such initiatives underscore the Prime Minister's continued commitment and dedication to the development and welfare of the state. Thus, I, on behalf of the Government of Manipur and the Government of India, request the people of Manipur to come forward in welcoming the Prime Minister to the state and participate in the programme in large numbers," he added.

PM Modi will be visiting five states, namely Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September (Saturday to Monday), to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office on Friday. (ANI)

