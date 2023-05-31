New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will launch Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer today covering all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. PM Modi will launch "Maha Jansampark" by addressing a public meeting in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Under this Maha Jan Sampark, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country after the completion of 9 yrs at the Centre.

Over 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences in over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be conducted along with over 5 lakh distinguished families will be contacted. Sharing details of the programme, which is the largest outreach in BJP's history, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, coordinator for the programme, said, "A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party's rule at the Centre." Had Constructive Meeting with CMs, Dy CMs of BJP-ruled States, Discussed Ways for Accelerating Development, Says PM Modi.

"As part of the campaign, party leaders will meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, and conduct 51 mega rallies across India, along with seminars with teachers, social media influencers and other distinguished citizens," Tarun Chugh said while addressing a press briefing. Enlightened Conference will be organized in all Lok Sabha with intellectuals. This program will also be organized on June 25, the anniversary of Emergency Day, in which a documentary will be shown on how Congress destroyed democracy. PM Narendra Modi Launches Host of Mega-Projects in Telangana, Tamil Nadu in Mega Developmental Push.

Social Media Influencer meet will be organized with the major influencers of social media. A business conference will be organized and Vikas Teerth, the site of major development works done by the central government will be visited. Door-to-door public meetings will be undertaken from June 20 to June 30, in which all the leaders, office bearers and workers including Union ministers and national office bearers will participate.

Yuva Morcha members will meet the beneficiaries of Mudra Loan Yojana Startup India etc. at the booths in Beneficiary Sampark, they will discuss with them the development work done during 9 years by the BJP government at the Centre. Crores of BJP workers, over 300 MPs and more than 1400 MLAs will vigorously participate in this program to take the public welfare policies and achievements of the Modi government to the public. The achievements of the BJP government will reach everyone.

A new voter conference in which conference with voters of the age group of 18 to 25 years on 15,931 mandals will be organized. An online quiz at the national level Family meeting will be organized by inviting all the families covered under Anganwadi centres across the country. Beneficiaries of the nutrition campaign will be specially invited. As part of the campaign, a two-wheeler tour, spanning eight days, in the assemblies across the country will also be conducted.

During the 8-day district-level two-wheeler Yuva Yatra in more than 4,000 Vidhan Sabhas, programs like Nukkad Sabhas, sports competitions, and felicitation of young achievers will be organized at the main places of the city, villages and mohallas. PM Kisan Nidhi Beneficiaries will be contacted and meetings will be held with the presidents of various farmer producer organizations. Village Chaupal will be organized at mandis with SPO village head sarpanch under Gram Chaupal Gram Sabha will be organized with unorganized labourers.

A Tribal Gaurav Yatra Morcha is also on the cards, which will contact the beneficiaries of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across the country. Tribal Gaurav Yatra will be taken out at the district level, and programs will be organized under the program of the day including Lord Birsa Munda, which will be organized with the representatives of Scheduled Tribes. Beneficiaries of the backward class will be contacted at the booth level. In this program, direct contact will be made on all the 10 lakh booths of the country, and 10 crore people of India will be connected with this program.

