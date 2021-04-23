New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the distribution of e-property cards under the SWAMITVA scheme on April 24 at 12 noon through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Friday.

A PMO release said that 4.09 lakh property owners will be given their e-property cards on this occasion, which will also mark the rolling out of the SVAMITVA scheme for implementation across the country. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also attend the event.

Prime Minister will also confer the National Panchayat Awards 2021 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj day.

The National Panchayat Awards 2021 are being conferred under the following categories: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (to 224 Panchayats), Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (to 30 Gram Panchayats), Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award (to 29 Gram Panchayats), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (to 30 Gram Panchayats) and e-Panchayat Puraskar (to 12 States), the PMO said.

Minister will transfer the award money (as Grants-in-Aid) through the click of a button, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the Panchayats concerned in real-time. This is being done for the first time.

SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) was launched by Prime Minister on April 24 last year as a Central Sector Scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India. (ANI)

