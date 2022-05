New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually launch Madhya Pradesh's Startup Policy and Implementation Plan 2022 at 7 pm and will interact with people from the Startup sector.

PM Modi commend the Madhya Pradesh Government for this effort to make the state a hub for enterprise and urged people from this ecosystem to join the programme.

"At 7 PM today will be launching the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy and interacting with those from the Startup sector. I commend the MP Government for this effort to make the state a hub for enterprise. I urge all those from this ecosystem to join the programme this evening," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The event will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore in the presence of Madhya Prades Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official from the state public relations department said.

The Madhya Pradesh government is launching its "Startup Policy and Implementation Plan - 2022" with an aim to promote startups and encourage budding entrepreneurs in Madhya Pradesh.

This startup policy has been specially developed to strengthen and bring to reality the entrepreneurial ideas of the youth of the state.

The government has planned a slew of events across the state to drive awareness about the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy.

Elaborating on the uniqueness of the policy, P Narhari, Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, said, "The new Startup Policy is quite different from the old policy. One important feature being added in the MP Startup Policy 2022 is the concept of 'MP Startup Centre'. Earlier, only one policy was being implemented by the department, but now this will be implemented in tandem with the MP Startup Centre. The startup centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant field, who will help the startup community."

"The Sagar Smart City Incubation Centre, SPARK has made rapid strides towards promoting Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2022. A series of policy awareness boot camps and workshops have been organized in various educational institutions, businesses, and startup communities, including Government ITI College, Edina Institute of Science, in Sagar. Not only this but also a live webinar has been organized on May 8, 2022, where startup policy experts and consultants will discuss the key features of MP Startup Policy. This webinar will be telecast on all social media handles of Sagar Smart City," the statement said.

Concurrently, about 18 startups are being incubated under Smart City in the Gwalior district.

The government has selected a number of ideas from about 50 startups in the region for which a special workshop will be organized on May 11. This would be done to help understand the needs of these needs and to ensure that these ideas come to reality under the new start-up policy. (ANI)

