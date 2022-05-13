OnePlus is speculated to launch the Nord 2T in India soon. According to a report, the OnePlus Nord 2T launch event live stream video was uploaded on YouTube. The link revealed May 19, 2022, as the launch date of the smartphone in Europe. The company quickly took down the live stream link, but it seems like the Europe launch event will take place this month. The company is expected to launch OnePlus Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds in the European market. Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds were launched in the Indian market last month. So OnePlus could launch the Nord 2T in India on the same day. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Key Specifications Leaked via AliExpress: Report.

OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch date of the Nord 2T in India. So this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Last week, the specifications, design and price of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone were leaked online. The device was spotted on AliExpress which suggested that it will retail at $399 (approximately Rs 30,900). According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus Nord 2T will be priced at EUR 399 (approximately Rs 32,200).

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T is said to get a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset might get a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary camera. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie shooter. The handset is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

