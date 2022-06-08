New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Friday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will open A M Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari, and will later inaugurate the headquarters of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Bopal in Ahmedabad.

In Navsari, Modi will participate in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development initiatives worth about Rs 3,050 crore at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari.

The inauguration of seven projects, foundation stone laying for 12 projects and ground-breaking ceremony of 14 projects will be done, the PMO said.

These projects will help in improving water supply in the region along with boosting connectivity and enhancing ease of living.

Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth Rs 961 crore. He will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for a medical college in Navsari district to be built at the cost of about Rs 542 crore. It will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region, his office said.

He will also inaugurate Madhuban dam-based Astol regional water supply project, built at a cost of about Rs 586 crore. It is a marvel of water supply engineering skills, the PMO said.

Also, 'Nal Se Jal' projects worth Rs 163 crore will be inaugurated to provide safe and adequate drinking water to the residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts.

The prime minister will also inaugurate Virpur Vyara substation, constructed at a cost of over Rs 5 crore, to provide electricity to residents of Tapi district. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14 MLD, worth Rs 20 crore, will also be inaugurated for Vapi city of Valsad district to facilitate waste water treatment.

The statement said government quarters built in Navsari at a cost of over Rs 21 crore, besides road and school buildings constructed in Dang, will also be inaugurated.

The inauguration of the headquarters of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad will also witness exchange of MoUs between IN-SPACe and private sector companies working in the field of space-based applications and services, the PMO said.

The promotion and enabling of private entities in the space sector will provide a major fillip to the space sector and open up new vistas of opportunity for India's talented youth, it added.

The establishment of IN-SPACe was announced in June 2020. It is an autonomous and single window nodal agency in the Department of Space for promotion, encouragement and regulation of space activities of both government and private entities, the PMO said, noting it also facilitates the usage of ISRO facilities by private entities.

Gujarat, Modi's home state, is headed for assembly polls later this year, with the BJP looking to maintain its winning streak in the state, considered a bastion for the party.

