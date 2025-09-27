Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], September 27 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha's Jharsuguda on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda said that telecom projects worth Rs 37,000 crores would be launched and connect several villages.

Applauding the double-engine government, Panda said that the people's wishes in the state were coming true.

"PM views Odisha specially. He has visited underdeveloped areas, like the northeast, more than all the previous PMs' visits combined. In last 1 year, he has visited Odisha too several times. He has been here every 2 months...Several projects are being launched from here today. Rs 37,000 crores of telecom project will connect several villages that were still not connected. Foundation stone of 8 new IITs are being laid...What the people of Odisha wanted from the double-engine government is happening now..." Panda told ANI.

The PM, during his visit, will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore.

Additionally, he will also address a public gathering.

In the field of telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister will commission more than 97,500 4G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with swadeshi technology. This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL.

In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Will be in Jharsuguda, Odisha, to inaugurate developmental works worth over Rs. 50,000 crore. In a historic feat, over 97,500 telecom towers across India would be commissioned. These have been built using local technologies and will boost connectivity in remote areas, border areas and those affected by Maoism."

Additionally, other projects being launched or the foundation stones being laid pertain to rail connectivity, the expansion of IIT infrastructure, and skill development centres.

The works are in line with the PM's vision of Viksit Bharat for the poor and downtrodden to get access to all-around development.

"The other projects being launched or foundation stones being laid pertain to rail connectivity, expansion of IIT infrastructure, skill development centres, housing and much more. These works are in line with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat where the poor and downtrodden get access to all-round development," the post read. (ANI)

