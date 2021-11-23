New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on November 25 at 1 pm.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Found Dead in Her House, Police Suspect Husband of Giving Her Electric Shocks.

The development of the airport is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister towards boosting connectivity and creating a future-ready aviation sector.

"A special focus of this grand vision has been on the state of Uttar Pradesh that is witnessing the development of multiple new international airports including the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport and the under-construction international airport at Ayodhya," it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Board Examinations 2022: MPBSE Releases Exam Schedule for Classes X and XII.

This airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. It will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

As per PMO, the airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

The airport will be the logistics gateway of northern India. Due to its scale and capacity, the airport will be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh. It will unleash the potential of Uttar Pradesh to the world, and help establish the state on the global logistics map.

It further said that for the first time, an airport in India has been conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time for logistics.

"The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonne, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes. Through facilitating the seamless movement of industrial products, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region attract huge investments, boost rapid industrial growth, and enable the reach of local products to national and international markets. This will bring new opportunities for numerous enterprises, and also create tremendous employment opportunities," the statement added.

The airport will develop a Ground Transportation Centre that will feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking.

This will enable seamless connectivity of the airport with the road, rail, and metro. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport.

The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes.

The airport will also house a state-of-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) Service.

The design of the airport is focused on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers.

The airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process.

It will be India's first net-zero emissions airport. It has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site. NIA will preserve all native species and be nature positive throughout the development of the airport.

The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.

The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

It will be executed by the international bidder Zurich Airport International AG as a concessionaire.

The groundwork for the first phase regarding land acquisition and rehabilitation of the affected families has been completed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)