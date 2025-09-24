New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in World Food India 2025 on September 25 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the 2025 edition of World Food India will be held from September 25 to 28 and will showcase India's strengths in the food processing sector, food sustainability and the production of nutritious and organic food.

At World Food India, credit linked support of over Rs 770 crore will be provided to around 26,000 beneficiaries for micro projects in food processing sector worth over Rs 2,510 crore under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme.

World Food India will include CEO roundtables, technical sessions, exhibitions, and multiple business interactions including B2B (business-to-business), B2G (business-to-government), and G2G (government-to-government) meetings. It will also showcase 21 exhibiting countries, including France, Germany, Iran, Australia, South Korea, Denmark, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Belgium, Tanzania, Eritrea, Cyprus, Afghanistan, China, and the USA, along with 150 international participants.

World Food India will also have multiple thematic sessions covering a wide range of topics including India as a Global Food Processing Hub, Sustainability and Net Zero in Food Processing, Frontiers in Food Processing, India's Pet Food Industry, Processed Foods for Nutrition and Health, Plant-Based Foods, Nutraceuticals, Specialty Foods, among others. It will feature 14 pavilions, each dedicated to specific themes and will attract around 100,000 visitors. (ANI)

