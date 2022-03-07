New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said. The telephonic talks will follow Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia. Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to Speak With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Today.

Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)