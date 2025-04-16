Amaravati, Apr 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on May 2 to relaunch the construction work of the greenfield capital city Amaravati, state Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said on Wednesday.

Vijayanand reviewed the arrangements being made for the PM's visit at the Secretariat.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming on May 2 to relaunch Amaravati construction works and in this regard all arrangements are being made," said the Chief Secretary in an official release.

The state has formed a ministerial sub-committee to oversee the arrangements for the PM's visit.

The sub-committee members include Ministers P Keshav, K Ravindra, Satya Kumar Yadav, N Manohar and P Narayana.

